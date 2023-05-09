MotorEx brings out the bling

Meguiar’s MotorEx is the largest and most prestigious car show of its kind in Australia. Each year Meguiar’s MotorEx attracts Australia’s best custom and modified cars, which travel from all over the country to create an amazing visual spectacle of colour, chrome and individual style.

Grab yourself some merch.

👉 https://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com

Sam Morris of GooichiMotors talks through their current M120 V12 powered Mazda RX7 with KYZA Design bodywork. Special thanks to Mark Boxer from HoonTV for this SEMA 2022 coverage.