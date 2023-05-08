Just how fast can a BARRA go with a small turbo?

Without doubt the most popular turbo size on the Ford Barra engine is the 35 frame series turbocharger. On a 4L engine they are very responsive. We caught up with Hugh at Heathcote Raceway for a private day by Maxx Performance where the guys were pushing thier FG XR6.

Yes it’s another Ford Falcon Barra turbo six on the dyno, George from Pro Flow Fab & Dyno gives us a bit of a rundown on the setup on this well presented FG XR6.