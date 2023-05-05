The R32 is the best looking RB Skyline

Big thanks to Jonathan for bringing down his Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R to our Springy dyno night. Sadly this was our final dyno night held at Springy. We would like to thank Baz for his efforts in organizing and executing these nights. We hope to bring you more events like this in future once we can lock down new venues.

When John Ricca of of Race Parts Melbourne told us his R32 GTR was heading down to the dyno for a tune, we were keen to take a look. John has a history of super quick VL turbos, with his last Commodore becoming the first 6 cyl to run a 7-second pass at Street Machine’s Drag Challenge and coming runner up in his class beating out a heap of turbo V8s.