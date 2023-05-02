The Holden Nationals was the biggest ever

A very popular event on the Heathcote Raceway calendar, this years Holden Nationals was a great one with perfect weather and large range of quick and competitive cars in attendance. Big thanks to the organisers and track staff for putting on such a well run event.

Luke Foley owns one of the more consistently quick genuine street cars in Australia. We caught up with him recently at Heathcote Park Raceway for a bit more detail on how his twin turbo LS powered Holden Commodore gets down the track.