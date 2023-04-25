70+psi BOOST VL turbo Holden RB30

It’s great to see people are still pushing the envelope with older engines including the ever so popular Holden VL turbo. CK Automotive is now testing the new billet SOHC RB30 cylinder head and engine block by Bullet. We caught up with the guys at Quickbitz where the Commodore was getting a solid workout on the dyno.

