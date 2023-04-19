Powering up the Ford Ranger Raptor

We featured Maxx Performance’s Ford Ranger Raptor in a dyno comparison last year. Since then the team has been testing a few engine upgrades to extract a bit more horsepower from the twin turbocharged V6 petrol engine. We caught up with Zane Heath at Heathcote Raceway for an update on the Ford.

The Auto Innovation Centre shows us what’s inside the new next generation Ford Rangers including the new turbocharged V6 3.0L engine.

