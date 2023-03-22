When Holden built an electric Commodore

Remembering the Holden ECommodore hybrid electric vehicle – Can the Australian auto manufacturing industry be resurrected with the new era of electric vehicles?Get your fullBOOST track gear!
Without doubt the most polarising subject in the automotive scene are electric vehicles and how their role will effect your life moving forward. We catch up with a Tesla owner who is also a big performance car enthusiast to discuss.