NOMANG makes its most power ever

Back onto the dyno with George’s @proflowfab built Ford Barra turbo powered Holden Commodore this time at C&A Auto Fashion’s hub dyno for a very successful day out.
Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com
A fun day out in Project NOMANG as we head out to the Tuff Streeters & Souvlakis car meetup at The Grillin’ Greeks. The Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore has received a few more upgrades.