Supercharging an SV6 Commodore

In Feature by fullboost

Big thanks to Karl for bringing his Vortech supercharged Holden VF SV6 down to our fullBOOST Springy dyno night.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@fullboost_official

Big thanks to Scott for bringing his Ford Territory Ghia AWD Barra turbo down to our fullBOOST Springy dyno night.