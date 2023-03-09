Cruising for Kebabs in Project NOMANG

A fun day out in Project NOMANG as we head out to the Tuff Streeters & Souvlakis car meetup at The Grillin’ Greeks. The Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore has received a few more upgrades.

Project NOMANG is finally back at the race track. George expected to run into some stock axle issues and we did, but the Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore also ran it’s quickest time to date.