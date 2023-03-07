Street Outlaws Australia testing

We were back at Heathcote Raceway for a private test and tune day for Race Parts Melbourne who had their supercharged Pontiac Firebird out for a few hits before the upcoming Street Outlaws No Prep Kings vs Australia event coming up at Calder Park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Zoran Makarovski’s 4000Ib Ford Fairlane ZD has been getting quicker and quicker the past few meets. The big Ford was very consistent all weekend at the annual Ford Power Nationals at Heathcote Raceway. The Competitions Engines 367ci small block Windsor is boosted by a pair of Aeroflow 3582 66mm turbochargers and a FuelTech EFI system.