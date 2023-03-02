Drag Mashup test and tune from Heathcote Raceway

In Drag by fullboost

Many quick street and race cars out at Heathcote Park Raceway for their weekly Sunday test and tune session held recently.

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au