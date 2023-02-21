I drive a really fast car

The annual Australia Day cruise by the bay is always a big one in Geelong. This year we attended with Team Crusty in their wild 6-second Holden Torana street car for a great day out.

Fresh NEW Merch 😁👉 25 years of fullBOOST

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau