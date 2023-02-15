Has the R32 Skyline been banned from Bathurst again?

A not so serious take on Brad Sherriff’s amazing Nissan R32 Skyline GTS-t built by Racetech Performance, which has been talk of the town at the recent Bathurst 12 Hour event. What a car! 😀
Bench Torque! 👉
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
Get your fullBOOST, LS, BARRA tees and stickers!
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@fullboost_official
Our rundown of the 2022 car sales results.