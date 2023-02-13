We visit a Marine engine dyno – Supercharged outboards with Nizpro Marine

Marine engine dynos are a rare sight worldwide, Nizpro Marine not only manufactures hard parts like supercharger systems for the popular Yamaha V6 outboard engines, but they also offer calibration upgrades. We caught up with Simon Gishus for an insight into their dyno cell and engine calibration capabilities.

Nizpro Marine’s Supercharged 450s Kit for Yamaha 4.2l 6 cylinder marine outboard engines.

www.nizpromarine.com