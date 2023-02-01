Summer street cruising & Aussie car culture

Summertime car cruising is one of the cornerstones of car culture and Australia is no different. We head out with some friends in a classic Ford Falcon XY for a fun Friday night out. Big thanks to Tony Marakis and the Michael Js & Son crew.

Fresh NEW Merch 😁👉 25 years of fullBOOST

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com