Inside a K24 turbo Honda Civic

K-swapped Honda conversions are becoming more popular in Australia, we’ve followed TURBOTRISTO Honda Civic build the past couple of years so it was great to see him out for a chat about it recently at our fullBOOST Springy dyno night.

Quick Hondas are a rare sight in Australia let alone a FWD. We caught up with Thomas Sar from TNT Garage for a breakdown on his 10-second Honda B-series VTEC turbo powered Civic.