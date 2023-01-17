180mph Holden Monaro shake down

One of the cleanest Holden Monaro CV8s we’ve ever seen, Steven brought his Sting Red LS1 powered example down to our fullBOOST Springy dyno night.
Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
shop.fullboost.com.au