Rotary drag racing from the Buznats

In Drag by fullboost

From the Buzznats held at Heathcote Park Raceway. Let’s make 2023 an even bigger event!

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
TikTok
https://fullboost.podbean.com

Broomy gives the FD RX7 drag project its first dragstrip shakedown passes at Heathcote Park Raceway.😀