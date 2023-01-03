Taking the Family Bus to the track – AWD Barra Territory build ep. 7

The Ford Territory Barra turbo gets through a weekend of racing at Heathcote Raceway with a struggling transmission, but overall it was a very successful venture.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@fullboost_official

Tony’s Ford Territory Barra turbo finally gets onto the dyno and runs great. The car will now be converted back to AWD for street and track duties.