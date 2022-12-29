The Family bus hits the dyno – AWD Barra Territory build ep. 6

Tony’s Ford Territory Barra turbo finally gets onto the dyno and runs great. The car will now be converted back to AWD for street and track duties.

Tony gets to the bottom of his green top Barra issues and starts building the new forged Ford six engine.

Do project car builds ever really go to plan? ☺️.