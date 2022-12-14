It’s a BARRA invasion at the Ford Nationals!

The annual Ford Nationals at Heathcote Raceway is always a big event. As expected there was no shortage of fast street and race cars. This year there was a big turnout of Barra turbo powered cars. Fresh NEW Merch 😁👉 25 years of fullBOOST 🤙 https://shop.fullboost.com.au/collections/fullboost

Get your BARRA merch and stickers!

shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com

The Ford Barra engine has become Australia’s most popular six and with good reason. In stock form they are cheap to source and have loads of potential. We caught up with Dandy Engines recently who were engine dyno tuning Corey Jackson’s Barra equipped with forged billet internals, a huge Precision turbo and FuelTech EFI.

