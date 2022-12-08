Ranger Raptor vs Land Cruiser 79 series – 2022 Ute comparison

Yes we know these two Utes aren’t quite for the same audience, but why not compare them up close with the Auto Innovation Centre. Both the Ford Ranger Raptor and Land Cruiser 70 series are hard to come by at present.

The Auto Innovation Centre shows us what’s inside the new next generation Ford Rangers including the new turbocharged V6 3.0L engine.



One of the most anticipated cars of 2022, the new Ford Ranger Raptor is now in the hands of Maxx Performance, in this video the team runs the new rig up in 2WD, 4WD and also on a hub dyno to see what power this truck really makes!