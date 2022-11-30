That V12 Mazda FD RX7 from SEMA is cool!

Sam Morris of @GooichiMotors talks through their current M120 V12 powered Mazda RX7 with KYZA Design bodywork. Special thanks to Mark Boxer from @HoonTV for this SEMA 2022 coverage.
