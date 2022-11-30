Powering up the family bus – AWD Barra Territory build ep. 1

The Aussie Ford Territory was one of the most popular SUVs when it was on sale largely due to it being powered by the Barra six cylinder engine. This is the AWD version so it’s the perfect platform for a sleeper style build project. We follow Tony from Michael Js & Son as he gives the old family Territory a much needed overhaul from front to back as well as a much needed turbo upgrade.

