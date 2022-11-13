Budget track days with a Nissan SSS Pulsar

Track days are all about having a bit of fun and that’s exactly what the team from Moore Performance & Automotive were doing when we ran into them at Sandown Raceway. The guys recently picked up this cheap Nissan Pulsar SSS complete with a turbo conversion however the brakes had other ideas.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

We are now podcasting!

https://fullboost.podbean.com

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@fullboost_official