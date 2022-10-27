The 80s poster car – Inside a Ferrari Testarossa

With only around ten examples of the Ferrari Testarossa in Australia, a big thanks to Tony for bring his out for us to have a closer look at.

Get your fullBOOST tees and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@fullboost_official