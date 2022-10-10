Living with a Tesla from a ‘car guys’ point of view

Without doubt the most polarising subject in the automotive scene are electric vehicles and how their role will effect your life moving forward. We catch up with a Tesla owner who is also a big performance car enthusiast to discuss.

Get your fullBOOST track gear!

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau