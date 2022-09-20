Mazda RX7 Spirit R build ep 02

Previously on the RX-7 Spirit R build. We caught up with Promaz Automotive who had stripped the 13B engine, machined and ported it and then reassembled it for a new bridge-port pulse. In this instalment the team will get it up and running and onto the dyno.

