Mazda RX7 Spirit R build ep 01

Over the past couple of years we’ve covered a few of the many high end Mazda rotary engines that Melbourne performance workshop, Promaz Automotive, pieces together for a variety of street and race applications. This time around we’re going to follow one of the more sought after Mazdas, the FD RX-7 Spirit R during a complete engine overhaul and power up.
Promaz 👉 https://promaz.com.au/
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com