Mazda RX7 Spirit R build ep 01

Over the past couple of years we’ve covered a few of the many high end Mazda rotary engines that Melbourne performance workshop, Promaz Automotive, pieces together for a variety of street and race applications. This time around we’re going to follow one of the more sought after Mazdas, the FD RX-7 Spirit R during a complete engine overhaul and power up.

