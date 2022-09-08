Daily driven Supra gets back to the track

We’ve featured this Supra from G-Force Race Solutions previously on fullBOOST. Gerardo had the Toyota back at Heathcote Raceway recently since major track works have been completed. Combined with some small fine tuning of the car setup, it resulted in a new personal best time. The Supra still retains a stock bottom end 2JZ engine as well as a factory stock Toyota A340 transmission and rear end.

