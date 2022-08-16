The last of the Aussie V8 Utes – HSV Maloo R8

The last and most powerful HSV Ute, the Series 2 Gen-F Maloo R8 was factory fitted with a 550hp supercharged LSA 6.2L GM engine. Big thanks to Jay for bringing down his very neat modified example to our Springy Performance Dyno day.

