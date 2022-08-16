The last of the Aussie V8 Utes – HSV Maloo R8

The last and most powerful HSV Ute, the Series 2 Gen-F Maloo R8 was factory fitted with a 550hp supercharged LSA 6.2L GM engine. Big thanks to Jay for bringing down his very neat modified example to our Springy Performance Dyno day.
Fresh NEW Merch 😁👉 25 years of fullBOOST 🤙
https://shop.fullboost.com.au/collections/fullboost
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau