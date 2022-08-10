Building no frills 7-second Holdens

Jason Kenny of LS Power Performance talks to us about his current two VN Commodore and Calais Holdens. Both cars run turbocharged GM LS V8 engine combinations still using many factory parts including simple EFI and boost control, yet are still providing great results.
