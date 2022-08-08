2022 Subaru WRX vs Toyota GR Yaris

Our Toyota GR Yaris has never been on the dyno so we thought that we’d run it up against our new Subaru WRX and see how they compare using two very different boost strategies. Special thanks to Alex from Underground Performance in Melbourne.

Get your LS, BARRA tees and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au



