The AWD LS Holden LX8 Adventra

In terms of modified street cars the AWD Holden Adventra isn’t something we see very often. Steven’s LX8 is a very neat example and looks great. Special thanks for bringing it down to our Springy Performance Dyno day and having a chat with us about it.
