We bought the new Subaru WRX and we like it

In Feature by fullboost

The new Subaru WRX was released in Australia recently and we decided to purchase one.

Get your LS, BARRA tees and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

 

Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com