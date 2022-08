A build recipe for a sleeper Barra

Built from a crashed FPV Typhoon donor car, Shane’s Ford BF Falcon SR is a lot quicker than it looks thanks to a transplanted turbocharged Barra six engine and ZF trans. The car still retains a stock turbo and exhaust system. Tuned by Maxx Performance.

