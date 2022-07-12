How to build the ultimate HSV GTS

Without doubt one of the best HSV’s ever made, the last generation VF GTS is a great platform offering big performance out of the box but also adapts well to bolt on modifications. Thanks to Justin for bringing down his example to our Springy Performance Dyno day.

