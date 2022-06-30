The Nissan S15 200SX is a modern classic

For a long time the Nissan S15 was the go to car for amateur motorsport, however these days a clean example is worth decent money. This Aussie delivered 200SX makes good power with over turbocharging the engine. Thanks to Nathan for bringing the Nissan down to our recent fullBOOST / Springy Performance Dyno day.

