Hellcat swapping a Chrysler 300C SRT8

With the demise of local Aussie car manufacturing, we’re starting to see more and more modified V8 Jeeps and Chryslers on the roads. James recently showed us his SRT Autoworks modified Hellcat HEMI powered Chrysler 300C at Springy Performance Dyno with some solid results.

