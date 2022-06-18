Improving a rare Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-X

The Nissan Skyline R31 2-door GTS-X is a rare and unique car as Mark shows us his very well though-out modified example using an RB26 powerplant and a host of factory Nissan parts upgrading the car from front to back. Thanks to Mark for bringing the Nissan down to our recent fullBOOST / Springy Performance Dyno day.

