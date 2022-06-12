Inside a 1600hp 7-second street Holden Commodore

Drag, Feature

Luke Foley owns one of the more consistently quick genuine street cars in Australia. We caught up with him recently at Heathcote Park Raceway for a bit more detail on how his twin turbo LS powered Holden Commodore gets down the track.

