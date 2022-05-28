The journey to a 6-second street car begins

The last time we saw Quentin Feast’s twin turbo Holden Torana it was looking a little worse for wear. The street driven Holden had run 7.40 at over 180mph but the old 6.6L engine had finally cried enough. The three time Street Machine Drag Challenge winner is now back on the road thanks to a new smaller LS V8 engine combo. We caught up with Quentin and lead tuner Mark McCoy at Rajab Racing Developments where the car was being run through its paces.

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com