A Boosted Ford Godzilla 7.3 makes for a great street car

With only a handful of passes under it’s belt, this Aussie Ford XA Falcon is proving how good a well sorted Ford 7.3 Godzilla V8 engine is in a well built car. The combination consists of a Dandy Engines built 7.3, Harrop 2650i supercharger and a FuelTech FT600 EFI system on E85 fuel.

shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com