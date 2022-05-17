On the dyno with the MK8 Golf R AWD turbo

The eighth generation Volkswagen Golf R has just landed in Australia. European vehicle specialist Underground Performance were quick to jump on one. We’ve covered some of their previous Golf’s through their R&D phase and this car will be no different. With a bump up in power over the outgoing Mk7.5 we were keen to see what the new Mk8 AWD Golf R puts out in 100% factory stock form, and by the end of the day the team had already begun the modification process.

