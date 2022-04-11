Ford 250 Crossflow gets a boost upgrade

There’s no doubt the Ford Barra six cylinder has been a popular engine conversion choice for older Fords. It’s refreshing to see Dave’s modified turbocharged Fairmont Ghia ESP still retains the factory 250 Crossflow engine. We got a closer look at it whilst it was being dyno tuned by Ford specialist Tunnel Vision.

