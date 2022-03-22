fullBOOST dyno day #1

Springy Performance Dyno recently held a tribute night for Daniel Pirotta and we were happy to be a part of it. Bringing the car community together is what events like this are all about so going forward you will be seeing a lot more of these fun days.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.



Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com