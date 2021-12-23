Modifying our Toyota GR Yaris for even more grip

The Toyota GR Yaris was released in Australia around a year ago, and has proven to be an instant hit. I had decided from the start my car would receive new wheels, the tyres it deserves and upgraded suspension as a minimum. This would dramatically improve grip and not affect its daily driving duties.

