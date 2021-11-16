Inside a 9-second daily driven 2JZ Supra

Arguably the most popular Japanese engine of all time in terms of making strong power upgrades from the factory. Gerardo Mendez of G-Force Race Solutions gives us a bit of insight into his very own 9-second daily driven stock bottom end 2JZ street Supra that still features an all Toyota drivetrain whilst still retaining many factory parts.

