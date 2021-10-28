The world’s coolest Ford BARRA build – Ultima GTR

The Ford Barra engine is currently one of the most popular engines when it comes to build projects, they are cheap and love that turbo boost. Leigh Walker of Pro Street Development shows us is current project and how he has come up with a solution in fitting it to a mid mounted Ultima GTR chassis. With 1500hp worth of engine in a sub 1000kg vehicle the power to weight will be outrageous.

